Here are the three Cadillac drops you missed at Monterey Car Week

If you are a gearhead, or just a car guy in general, then you know that last week (like every year around this time) the car world descended on California for Monterey Car Week. It is an opportunity to check out some of the best of the best that is hitting the market this year. And, also, a really great opportunity to just stare at beautiful vehicles, both old and new. Of course, one of the most storied and luxurious car manufacturers in the country is always ready to make a splash, and luckily for their fans, Cadillac showed up with something special to show off. They created the optimum day-to-day ride, the best date night or evening ride, and then the completely impractical but equally badass machine.

Here are the three big moments for Cady lovers that landed at Monterey Car Week.

The flagship SUV is now luxuriously customizable with Curated

Look, whether you are a Cadillac fan or not, you know what an Escalade brings to the conversation. Maybe one of the most famous SUVs in the world (did they create the boom? Start the movement to replace the minivan? We should talk about this more), it has been in media and part of pop culture more than maybe any other vehicle of the last three decades. But, how do you improve on a legacy like that? Make it customizable, of course. The perfect day-to-day ride.

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“Curated by Cadillac ESCALADE IQ gives clients the chance to create a vehicle that reflects their individual taste by working alongside expert Cadillac designers,” said Kristian Aquilina, vice president, Global Cadillac. “We’re extending the hand-built CELESTIQ experience to deliver true customization capabilities for a select number of ESCALADE IQ clients.”

Cadillac demonstrates the customization with the CELESTIQ Night Test

Need inspiration? Cadillac is open to helping. The one-of-one design is inspired by the “quiet, after-hours world where real performance is honed.” Dark, moody, and luxurious, everything a gentleman gearhead could want. The color? Caspia Tricoat Metallic. You know what that means? I don’t either, but I don’t need to know the specs to know it is beautiful. This is the kind of inspiration we look for to design our nights away from the castle. The perfect date night or evening ride.

The V-ONE is the stuff supercars are made of

What would be a car week without something you could get into a lot of trouble with if only you had twenty minutes with it? One look at this vehicle and you know you want to get behind the wheel and pretend you’re Lewis Hamilton. What does it have under the hood?

Hybrid V-8 drivetrain with 830 combined horsepower

Aerodynamic package inspired by V-Series.R

Shared suspension components with V-Series.R, including double wishbone

suspension, pushrod-actuated coil and torsion spring elements with lateral and

heave dampers on the front and rear

suspension, pushrod-actuated coil and torsion spring elements with lateral and heave dampers on the front and rear An intuitive, race-inspired interface and data visualization concept that gives drivers

clear feedback and coaching as they explore the car’s full capability

“The Cadillac V-ONE Concept is the ultimate manifestation of a customer performance concept and is a clear sign of our ambition for the Cadillac V-Series brand in the future,” said Dominic Najafi, Executive Design Director, Global Cadillac.