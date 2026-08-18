Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto
  3. News

Ford Introduces the Most Powerful and Exhilarating Mustang Ever

Ford Racing's new Mustang will be available to order this fall.

By
Car, Coupe, Sports Car
The Ford Motor Company

The power of the Dark Horse is here. Ford has unveiled its 795 horsepower Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible at the famed Woodward Dream Cruise, North America’s largest celebration of car culture. The Dark Horse SC convertible from Ford Racing is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 and 660 lb.-ft. of torque. Its unmistakable sound and aggressive stance are still pure Mustang at its core.

The Mustang is no doubt Ford’s most iconic vehicle, but what makes the Dark Horse SC special is that it’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to round out the highest-performance Mustang convertible ever. It’s also the first high-performance Mustang convertible since 2013.

Recommended Videos

According to Ford Racing, engineers added a strong, lightweight magnesium tower-to-tower brace across the engine to help handle the power of the Dark Horse SC convertible’s 5.2-liter supercharged V8. Owners of this beast can expect a smooth, comfortable ride thanks to a reinforcement that’s paired with a specially tuned next-generation MagneRide suspension.

“Both the Dark Horse SC coupe and convertible have been developed by our Ford Racing engineers,” said Arie Groeneveld, Mustang Dark Horse SC chief engineer. “But instead of prioritizing the convertible for setting lap times, we’ve engineered it to be the ultimate top-down grand touring machine.”

Added Mark Rushbrook, global director for Ford Racing, “If the coupe is the race-bred side of our DNA, this convertible is the pure street cred part of the formula.”

When is it available?

Car, Transportation, Vehicle
The Ford Motor Company

The Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible can be ordered beginning this fall, and it arrives in dealer showrooms starting in spring 2027.

Ford will also offer new color options, including Precision Purple exterior paint, unique brake caliper color, and premium interior details available in Black Onyx and Space Gray.

Car, Transportation, Vehicle
Image used with permission by copyright holder

“We’re giving a new generation of drivers a premium, high-performance street machine that is just as fun to be seen it as it is to drive,” said Ryan Shaughnessy, Ford Mustang brand marketing manager.

Bumper, Transportation, Vehicle
Image used with permission by copyright holder
Miguel A. Melendez
Miguel A. Melendez
Miguel Melendez writes about cigars, sports, and travel. He was a senior writer at Entertainment Tonight and TMZ. Read Full Bio
Auto
Here are the three Cadillac drops you missed at Monterey Car Week
Car, Coupe, Sports Car

If you are a gearhead, or just a car guy in general, then you know that last week (like every year around this time) the car world descended on California for Monterey Car Week. It is an opportunity to check out some of the best of the best that is hitting the market this year. And, also, a really great opportunity to just stare at beautiful vehicles, both old and new. Of course, one of the most storied and luxurious car manufacturers in the country is always ready to make a splash, and luckily for their fans, Cadillac showed up with something special to show off. They created the optimum day-to-day ride, the best date night or evening ride, and then the completely impractical but equally badass machine.

Here are the three big moments for Cady lovers that landed at Monterey Car Week.

Read more
Auto
The Ram 1500 Longhorn adds an artisan twist to the luxury pickup
Pickup Truck, Transportation, Truck

There’s a strong argument that pickup trucks are the premier luxury vehicles in the United States these days. They’ve moved on from pure utility vehicles to refined displays of affluence with certain trims on the F-150, RAM 1500, and Silverado pushing into six figures and featuring the kinds of quality materials you’d expect to see in a high-end SUV, or a

I recently visited Texas and immersed myself in a bit of the old “Cowboy Culture.” Between the horse riding, hat fitting, rodeo watching, and excessive amount of steak I tried out a truck that was designed to capture that culture.

Read more
Auto
For the Purists: Porsche’s Manual 911 Carrera S Returns to America
Machine, Wheel, Tire

You start the flat-six, and it roars to life. You grab the shift lever and engage first gear, feeling the mechanical action of cables and clutch plates. Feather the gas and ease out the clutch, let the revs climb until the signature Le Mans howl sings from the rear-mounted engine: Ahh, the joys of a manual transmission Porsche 911.

But lately, the opportunities for that feeling have disappeared, as Porsche increasingly uses its PDK automated dual-clutch transmission. While capable of banging off F1-style shifts, the setup left some traditionalists wanting. But there’s good news: due to customer demand, the Porsche 2027 911 Carrera S MT package returns a six-speed manual to North American drivers.

Read more