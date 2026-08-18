Ford Introduces the Most Powerful and Exhilarating Mustang Ever

The power of the Dark Horse is here. Ford has unveiled its 795 horsepower Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible at the famed Woodward Dream Cruise, North America’s largest celebration of car culture. The Dark Horse SC convertible from Ford Racing is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 and 660 lb.-ft. of torque. Its unmistakable sound and aggressive stance are still pure Mustang at its core.

The Mustang is no doubt Ford’s most iconic vehicle, but what makes the Dark Horse SC special is that it’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to round out the highest-performance Mustang convertible ever. It’s also the first high-performance Mustang convertible since 2013.

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According to Ford Racing, engineers added a strong, lightweight magnesium tower-to-tower brace across the engine to help handle the power of the Dark Horse SC convertible’s 5.2-liter supercharged V8. Owners of this beast can expect a smooth, comfortable ride thanks to a reinforcement that’s paired with a specially tuned next-generation MagneRide suspension.

“Both the Dark Horse SC coupe and convertible have been developed by our Ford Racing engineers,” said Arie Groeneveld, Mustang Dark Horse SC chief engineer. “But instead of prioritizing the convertible for setting lap times, we’ve engineered it to be the ultimate top-down grand touring machine.”

Added Mark Rushbrook, global director for Ford Racing, “If the coupe is the race-bred side of our DNA, this convertible is the pure street cred part of the formula.”

When is it available?

The Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible can be ordered beginning this fall, and it arrives in dealer showrooms starting in spring 2027.

Ford will also offer new color options, including Precision Purple exterior paint, unique brake caliper color, and premium interior details available in Black Onyx and Space Gray.

“We’re giving a new generation of drivers a premium, high-performance street machine that is just as fun to be seen it as it is to drive,” said Ryan Shaughnessy, Ford Mustang brand marketing manager.