Best Prime Day Dash Cam Deals for 2021

By

A dash cam serves as a reliable second set of eyes on the road, especially in the event of an auto accident. If you don’t have a dash cam installed in your car, start taking advantage of today’s Amazon Prime Day deals, which include discounts on basic and advanced cameras. Keep reading for our picks of the best Prime Day dash cam deals along with some advice to help you purchase the right camera for your car.

Amazon Prime Day features tens of thousands of discounts across all verticals. If you’re in the market for new tools for your home or car, have a look at the best Prime Day power tool deals. Meanwhile, if your preferred method of transportation is a bicycle, check out the best Prime Day cycling deals or the best Prime Day electric bike deals.

Best Prime Day Dash Cam Deals

Cobra SC 200D Dual Front and Rear Dash Cam

$180 $200
With front and rear-facing cameras, the Cobra SC 200D dash cam is a solid bet for capturing moments on the road in 1600p. It also has a built-in GPS to record your route, location, and speed.
Buy at Amazon

Cobra Dash 2216D Drive HD Dual View 2-Channel Dash Cam

$200 $210
For full protection on the road, install these front and back cameras. The front camera records in 1080p resolution, while the rear camera records in 720p.
Buy at Adorama

Garmin Dash Cam 66W

$225 $250
Packed with incredible features that would blow most dash cams out of the water, the Garmin Dash Cam 66W delivers 1440p videos and an innovative Travelapse feature you can use for fantastic footage.
Buy at Amazon
Extra $10 discount with coupon

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080p Dash Cam

$170 $200
Vantrue's N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080p Dash Cam records your car interior as well as the front view.
Buy at Amazon

Kenwood DRV-A601W 4K Dash Cam

$200 $250
Take your footage to the next level with the Kenwood DRV-A601W 4K dash cam, capable of dishing out breathtaking videos for your on-road montages that'll put regular cameras to shame.
Buy at Best Buy

Minolta 1080p HD Dash Cam

$40 $50
This Minolta dash cam may be small, but don't underestimate its surveillance capability. It records in 1080p HD and has a spacious 16gb memory for all your on-the-road footage.
Buy at Adorama

Papago GoSafe S780 2-Channel 1080p Dash Camera

$200 $250
This small dash cam can monitor the front, back, and inside of your car and record footage at 1080p resolution.
Buy at B&H Photo

Vantrue N2 Uber Dual Dash Cam

$100 $150
The Vantrue N2 is a favorite among rideshare drivers, thanks to dual-camera support and great picture quality,
Buy at Newegg

THINKWARE Q800PRO Dash Cam

$185 $210
Going off-road? The Thinkware Q800 Pro dash cam is exactly what you need, designed for all-terrain durability with thermal protection, GPS, and enhanced night vision, all while recording in 1440p.
Buy at Amazon

Vantrue N4 Three Channel Front, Inside and Rear Dash Cam

$260 $270
You'll have all your bases covered with this three-channel dash cam. It can capture crystal-clear footage up to 1440p resolution even at night.
Buy at Newegg

Nextbase 322GW Dash Cam

$120 $170
Made with wide-angle lens, this Nextbase dash cam can capture a wide range of scenes as you drive. You can also review videos on its 2.5-inch LCD screen.
Buy at Best Buy

VVCAR 3.0-inch Triple Dash Cam

$37 $47
VVCar's three-lens Triple Dash cam has front, rear, and inside cameras.
Buy at Amazon

Vantrue N1 Pro Compact 1080P Dash Cam

$80 $100
Vantrue's N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam captures 1920x1080 Full HD video with a 160-degree wide-angle lens. Motion sensor, collision detection, and 24-hour parking mode.
Buy at Amazon

TOGUARD Uber Dual Dash Cam

$102 $120
With 1080p resolution for front and rear cameras, you'll get sharp quality for all your road footage. Both cameras have 340-degree wide-angle lenses and can rotate at 360 degrees.
Buy at Amazon

VAVA CD001 Dash Cam

$96 $110
This dash cam by VAVA features an HD camera that can take videos at 60 frames per second, GPS tracking, and travel journals that can be accessed in real-time through its app.
Buy at Newegg

Should You Buy a New Dash Cam on Prime Day?

Last year’s Prime Day dash cam sales saw strong discounts on both entry-level and premium devices, and that’s shaping up to be the case this year. Amazon Prime Day is a major day for tech deals along with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’re planning any summer road trips and don’t have a dash cam installed in your car or RV, pick one up during this year’s Prime Day event and score significant savings in the process.

Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Non-members are shut out from these deals, but competing sales from major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are open to all shoppers. Thus, if you don’t find the dash cam deal you want at Amazon (or aren’t a Prime member) you can avail yourself of discounts from other sales taking place this week.

How to Choose a Dash Cam on Prime Day

While shopping Prime Day dash cam sales right now, it’s important to have a budget in mind. Entry-level devices cost as little as $40, while premium models can fetch $200 or more. If you have a job that keeps you on the road often, like food delivery or rideshare driver, a dash cam with advanced features can be a worthwhile investment, even it’ll command a higher price tag. (Of course, don’t spend beyond your means!) On the other hand, if you only use your car to drive to work and the grocery store, you’ll be fine with an inexpensive device that is still capable of capturing decent video.

Speaking of decent video, camera quality is the most important spec to consider when purchasing a dash cam. Keep in mind that any dash cam video you record can be submitted to your insurance company as evidence and possibly help prove your innocence in an accident. Thus, you want something that is capable of capturing clear details like license plate numbers and faces. A dash cam with a 1080p resolution should suffice, although there are affordable 4K cameras on the market for drivers who want the crispest picture possible.

With higher-quality video comes the need for more storage. A dash cam with a memory card slot is one way to ensure you have enough space, although many models have a loop function that automatically overwrites old footage when onboard memory is full. One flaw of this otherwise handy function is the possibility of losing crucial video, which is why it’s worth finding a dash cam with a G-sensor that’ll trigger the camera upon sudden motion and automatically save all associated footage, regardless of how much memory is left.

Other dash cam specs to consider include night vision and field of view. Night vision is useful for driving in low-light conditions — think country roads that are prone to deer and other animals jumping onto the road. As for field of view, the standard range is between 120 and 140 degrees. Anything below that won’t capture much activity around your vehicle, and while you can go for a dash cam with an ultra-wide 190-degree field of view, it’ll make your video files much larger.

Bluetooth, GPS, automatic start, and compatibility with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa are examples of advanced dash cam features. There are also dash cams that have a time-lapse setting, which could make for some awesome share-worthy clips of road trips and other travel adventures. Unless you have the budget for it, each of these bells and whistles is more of a “nice-to-have” than a “must-have” — especially if you regularly travel with a smartphone connected to your car stereo via Bluetooth.

Dual- and triple-channel dash cams provide an expanded view of what’s happening in and around your vehicle. Rear-view cameras can capture footage of a fender bender and help drivers see what’s behind them when backing into a parking space. Interior cameras are useful for rideshare drivers who want to keep a closer eye on passengers, as well as parents who want to make sure their young drivers are practicing good habits. Note that multi-channel dash cams tend to have a more involved installation process than single cameras; if you’re not comfortable with hardwiring yourself, seek help from a local mechanic.

Dash cams are legal in the United States, but how you install them may not be. Windshield dash cams, in particular, are illegal in states with laws against obstructed car windows. Check your state’s driving laws carefully before purchasing a dash cam to avoid getting something you may not be able to use.

